The National Chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated the Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema on his victory at the nation’s Presidential election.

The opposition leader Hichilema was pronounced winner by the country’s Electoral body after landslide victory with over a million votes more than the incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

Hichilema got his victory on the sixth attempt having presented himself in five previous Presidential elections in the country.

Reacting to Hichilema’s victory through a statement from his media office released on Monday in Abuja, Prince Secondus, the leader of the main opposition party in Nigeria said that ‘it’s a sweet victory that will help to deepen democracy in Africa.’

Prince Secondus praised the Zambian Electoral Commission and the security agencies in the country for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

He also commended the rare democratic posture of the defeated President in accepting defeat and promising a seamless transition to the opposition.

“This is how it should be, PDP did it in Nigeria in 2015 and stabilized our democracy.

The PDP leader noted that what differentiates African democracy and the rest of the World is in the conduct of elections pointing that once African countries start getting it right, sky will be their limit.

Finally, Prince Secondus called on other Africa countries to take a queue from the good news coming out of Zambian democracy.