Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial nears conclusion as closing arguments begin

The high-stakes federal trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is entering its final stage, with closing arguments set to begin Thursday following weeks of intense and often graphic courtroom testimony.

Prosecutors and defence attorneys are expected to deliver lengthy summations, each spanning several hours, as they make their final appeals to jurors in the Manhattan courtroom. The outcome could determine whether the 55-year-old hip-hop icon and entrepreneur spends the rest of his life in prison.

Combs faces a slew of serious charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purposes of prostitution. Prosecutors allege he led a criminal enterprise for decades, involving employees and close associates in crimes ranging from forced labor and arson to bribery and witness tampering.

Central to the government’s case are the testimonies of two women: singer Casandra Ventura, and another identified only as “Jane.” Both say Combs manipulated them into years of drug-fueled sexual encounters, often involving escorts, under coercion and psychological control.

The racketeering charge alone could carry a life sentence if he’s convicted.

Combs has denied all allegations. His legal team argues that his relationships were consensual and claims that many witnesses were motivated by personal gain or resentment. His lawyers have worked to discredit testimonies by highlighting inconsistencies and pointing to affectionate text messages and communications presented in court.

In total, 34 witnesses were called during the trial. They included former personal assistants, escorts, friends and family of Ventura, law enforcement officials, and even a hotel security guard who claimed he received a $100,000 bribe — delivered in a paper bag — to stay silent.

Among the more notable witnesses was rapper Kid Cudi, who testified that Combs’s associates set his car on fire, supporting the prosecution’s claims of intimidation and retaliation against perceived enemies.

Although Combs declined to testify — a standard defence strategy, as the burden of proof rests on the prosecution — jurors have been shown an overwhelming volume of evidence, including financial documents, flight and hotel bookings, CashApp payments to escorts, phone and text records, and videos from alleged sex parties.

Some of the text exchanges submitted in evidence show signs of emotional distress by the alleged victims, while others contain messages that suggest affection and consent — a point heavily emphasized by the defence.

Since the trial began in early May, it has drawn considerable media attention and daily crowds outside the courthouse, including social media influencers and content creators providing live commentary for online followers.

While Combs, currently in custody, has not been seen entering or leaving the courthouse, high-profile witnesses and family members have drawn attention, adding to the spectacle.

Closing arguments are expected to conclude by Friday. While there is a possibility the jury could begin deliberations that same day, both legal teams anticipate that the case will formally go to the jury on Monday.

At that point, 12 jurors will decide the fate of a man once revered as a titan of the music industry — a reputation now overshadowed by allegations that may redefine his legacy.