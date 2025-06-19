The Trendupp Awards 2025 has officially released its list of nominees, spotlighting some of Nigeria’s most influential and creative digital talents. The awards aim to celebrate individuals and brands making significant contributions to society through digital content and social media platforms.

Notable names on this year’s nominee list include Tunde Onakoya, Bimbo Ademoye, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Veekee James, and Cubana Chief Priest. The awards highlight excellence in areas such as influence, virality, comedy, lifestyle, YouTube, TikTok, food content, and social impact, among others.

According to the organisers, the Trendupp Awards are designed to recognise creativity, engagement, consistency, and impact across social platforms, particularly within Nigeria’s fast-growing digital ecosystem. The 2025 edition continues its mission to reward standout personalities, emerging creators, and brand collaborati