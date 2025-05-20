Connect with us

DSS arrests another kidnap kingpin enroute Hajj
7 hours ago

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), says it has taken into custody a suspected kidnap kingpin identified as Sani Galadi at Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto.

It was gathered that Galadi, who was nabbed at about 11:15am at the airport during a screening exercise for pilgrims, was trailed by the intelligence officers and finally arrested at the Hajj terminal.

It could be recalled that Galadi’s arrest came less 24 hours after a wanted kidnap kingpin was also taken into custody at the hajj camp in Abuja while en route to Saudi Arabia.

Security agencies had earlier declared Abuja kingpin wanted following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings within Kogi and Abuja.

Confirming Sokoto’s arrest , a highly-placed source within security agencies said the intelligence officers were on a covert operations to rid the country of heinous crimes and criminalities.

“Yes, one Galadi was arrested today at the terminal when undergoing final screening before departure for the Saudi Arabi,” the source confided in this medium.

When asked how such a person obtained necessary documents like passport and other documents at different agencies, the official said “you can find out that from those agencies”.

He added, “What I know is that, Galadi has been taken into custody and he’s providing necessary answers to questions. He will have his day in Court when the investigation is completed”.

Calls to the official phone contacts of the secret police were yet to connect as at when filing this report Monday evening.

