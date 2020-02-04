Mr Adnan Bostaji, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria has died aged 54.

The late Ambassador died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was said to have returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria on Sunday evening and was planning to come to the office on Tuesday when they found him dead in his sleep.

A statement from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja said: “With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji. May his blessed soul rest in peace.