Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, defeated Argentina 2-1 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The spirited Asian side got the better of the South American Champions who, despite parading more star power in the likes of Lionel Messi, failed to prove their mettle.

Messi had put them ahead in the first half through the spot, but the Arabians returned to score two quick goals in the early stages of the second half, and went on to defend valiantly till the end.