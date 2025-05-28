Female FRSC official abducted in Plateau

A female official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), known as Kate Akpabio, has been reported abducted by armed men at Rantya community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A security and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this on Tuesday in a post on X.com.

He stated that the kidnapping took place in the early hours of Sunday, at about 5:30 a.m., when suspected gunmen stormed her residence and whisked her away to an undisclosed location.

According to Makama, knowledgeable sources said the assailants gained access to the area before security personnel could respond.

“On May 26 at about 5:30 a.m., armed hoodlums invaded the resident in Rantya community and abducted one Kate Jonathan Akpabio, who is a staff member of the FRSC in Jos.

“Army troops and other security agencies were mobilised to the scene upon receiving the distress call. A preliminary investigation confirmed that the assailants took the victim to an unknown destination before security forces arrived,” he wrote.

The spokesperson for the FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the sector commander in the state had yet to communicate the development to him.

He said, “I have not got any detail from the sector commander on the incident. If I get the details, I will put it across later.”