Connect with us

Nation

Female FRSC official abducted in Plateau
Advertisement

Nation

2025 Children’s Day: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to child welfare in Osun

Nation

Gunmen kill pastor, seven others in fresh Plateau attacks

Nation

S’Arabia announces June 6 as Sallah day

Nation

2025 Children’s Day: “You Are Our Greatest Treasure,” Osun CoS Akinleye Hails Young Minds

Nation

Troops repel terrorist attack in Borno, neutralise dozens; two soldiers k!lled

Nation

Gov. Otti signs senior citizens law, 17 other bills into law

Nation

FG destroys 22 illegal structures under Lagos bridge

Nation

27 arrested after mob kills divisional police officer in Kano

Nation

IPOB sit-at-home protests linked to over 700 deaths in Nigeria’s Southeast — Report

Nation

Female FRSC official abducted in Plateau

Published

6 hours ago

on

Female FRSC official abducted in Plateau

A female official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), known as Kate Akpabio, has been reported abducted by armed men at Rantya community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A security and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this on Tuesday in a post on X.com.

He stated that the kidnapping took place in the early hours of Sunday, at about 5:30 a.m., when suspected gunmen stormed her residence and whisked her away to an undisclosed location.

According to Makama, knowledgeable sources said the assailants gained access to the area before security personnel could respond.

“On May 26 at about 5:30 a.m., armed hoodlums invaded the resident in Rantya community and abducted one Kate Jonathan Akpabio, who is a staff member of the FRSC in Jos.

“Army troops and other security agencies were mobilised to the scene upon receiving the distress call. A preliminary investigation confirmed that the assailants took the victim to an unknown destination before security forces arrived,” he wrote.

The spokesperson for the FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the sector commander in the state had yet to communicate the development to him.

He said, “I have not got any detail from the sector commander on the incident. If I get the details, I will put it across later.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *