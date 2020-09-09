OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, launched state task force to tackle human trafficking and irregular migration.

The governor who announced the launch after the official ceremony, expressed confidence that the initiative would help in his administration’s effort to put human dignity and human rights at the forefront.

“To demonstrate our commitment to the fight against human trafficking, I launched the Lagos State Task Force on Human Trafficking to curb the menace and that of irregular migration,” he said in a statement posted via his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu

“I strongly believe that this initiative could not have come at a better time than now, when it is needed more than ever, that we put human dignity and human rights at the forefront. We all need to join hands and make collaborative efforts to put an end to human trafficking.

“We understand the value of partnerships and we assure NAPTIP of our unwavering support and collaboration to ensure we bring an end to human trafficking in our society.”