Sanex shower gel ad pulled in UK after watchdog cites racial stereotype concerns
Published

5 hours ago

Sanex shower gel ad pulled in UK after watchdog cites racial stereotype concerns

 

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Sanex shower gel advert produced by Colgate-Palmolive, ruling it could be seen as portraying black skin as “problematic” while suggesting white skin was “superior.”

The commercial, aired in June, depicted two black models with itchy, dry skin described as problematic, contrasted with a white model shown with smooth skin.

In its decision on Wednesday, ASA said the ad risked reinforcing negative stereotypes and therefore breached rules on harmful or offensive advertising.

Colgate-Palmolive defended the campaign, saying it aimed to show a “before-and-after” skincare scenario and was not intended to compare racial differences.

While acknowledging the company’s explanation, ASA said advertisers must take greater care to avoid causing serious offence, particularly on sensitive issues of race and representation.

Obinna Ezugwu.

