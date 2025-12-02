SAGAMU LG chairman launches commencement of 2.4km Ajegunle–Araromi Road construction

As part of his administration’s drive to sustain progress and development, the Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Hon. Jubril Odulate, has officially flagged off the construction of the 2.4-kilometre Ajegunle–Araromi Road in Sagamu.

Hon. Odulate described the project as another milestone in his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and expanding economic opportunities within the council area.

He expressed appreciation to the investors partnering with the local government, noting that their involvement reflects the growing confidence of the global business community in Sagamu and Ogun State as emerging hubs for economic expansion.

The chairman also lauded the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for providing an enabling environment that continues to attract both local and foreign investment. He noted that the governor’s infrastructural policies and pro-investment reforms have significantly strengthened Sagamu’s development outlook.

Addressing residents at the flag-off ceremony, Odulate commended members of the community for their cooperation and peaceful disposition, stressing that development thrives where mutual understanding prevails.

He explained that the new road would ease movement, boost commercial activity and improve the overall quality of life for residents. He also emphasised the importance of community-driven security to safeguard equipment and materials on site, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the authorities.

“Security is everyone’s business. Whenever you notice anything unusual, do not hesitate to inform security agencies. If you see something, say it,” he advised.

Stakeholders, in their remarks, described the project as a significant step toward unlocking new social and economic opportunities in Sagamu.