Ogun restates commitment to farmers–herders peaceful coexistence at stakeholders’ security meeting

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security for farmers, herders and livestock producers as part of efforts to safeguard food production and ensure stability in rural communities.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Honourable Bolu Owotomo, gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting convened to address rising concerns over farmer–herder conflict and cattle rustling across the state. The meeting was held at the Department of Veterinary Services, Ita-Eko, Abeokuta.

Owotomo described the situation as a growing threat to agricultural productivity, community peace and the livelihoods of thousands of citizens. He stressed that the state could no longer afford to overlook these challenges, noting that both crop and livestock farming remain essential to food security, job creation and industrial growth in Ogun State.

He highlighted the establishment of the Farmers–Herders Conflict Resolution Committee as one of the government’s major interventions to promote peace between the two groups. According to him, the committee has been instrumental in resolving disputes swiftly, verifying losses, sensitising communities, gathering data and restoring trust among stakeholders.

The Commissioner further disclosed that plans were underway to decentralise the committee’s activities to local governments and communities to improve efficiency. He noted that the dry season often comes with heightened tensions over grazing routes and access to water, adding that the state remains committed to fostering peaceful coexistence and ensuring that neither farmers nor herders experience insecurity or deprivation anywhere in Ogun State.

“The state government stands firm in its resolve to protect farmers, support herders, enhance security and sustain peace across our communities,” he said.

Owotomo urged participants to engage constructively, share experiences and propose sustainable strategies to prevent conflict, emphasising that contributions from all sides were critical to building a more secure and productive agricultural environment.

Also speaking, the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Taiwo Jolaoso, said the meeting brought together key actors including trade unions, professional bodies, security agencies and academia to address issues affecting food production and livestock management. He noted that the goal was to prevent and resolve conflicts, improve communication and build trust among farmers and herders.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Farmers–Herders Conflict Resolution Committee, Prince Segun Dasaolu; the Seriki Fulani of Abeokuta, Mohammed Labar; and the Chairman of the Cassava Growers Association, Ogun State Chapter, Oladele Awoleri, unanimously agreed that collective effort was essential to achieving and sustaining the committee’s objectives.