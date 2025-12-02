Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Northern govs push for 6-month mining ban, warn illegal sites fuel banditry

Northern governors have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately order a sweeping six-month suspension of all mining activities across the region, warning that illegal mining has become a driving force behind the escalating banditry and violence in the North.

The demand was contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, held on Monday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna. The communiqué was signed by NSGF Chairman and Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

According to the governors, “illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria,” necessitating urgent federal intervention.

They urged President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to halt all mining exploration for six months to allow a comprehensive audit of operators. The forum also called for a six-month revalidation of all mining licences, in consultation with state governors, to tackle the growing menace of artisanal and unregulated mining.

The governors extended condolences to Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano States over recent killings and abductions, as well as Borno and Yobe, which continue to suffer Boko Haram attacks. They commended the Tinubu administration for efforts that led to the rescue of some abducted schoolchildren and other victims.

Reaffirming their support for the creation of State Police, the governors urged federal and state lawmakers from the region to fast-track constitutional amendments to actualise the initiative.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, charged northern governors to pay close attention to criticism and constructive feedback, noting that honest scrutiny helps leaders improve governance and tackle the region’s vast challenges.

He cautioned that shutting out dissenting voices could slow progress in combating insecurity, poverty and economic distress. The Sultan stressed that leaders who seek public mandate do not intentionally abandon the people once elected, but often face pressures unseen by the public.

He urged the governors to “listen to critics, listen to criticisms, listen to critiques, and make amendments whenever these arise,” emphasising that feedback is vital for sound decision-making.

The Sultan also called for stronger unity and deeper collaboration between governors and traditional rulers, proposing more regular meetings across geopolitical zones to harmonise strategies for stabilising the North.

