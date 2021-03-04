Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba who passed on yesterday, Wednesday, has been buried in Lagos.

Daba who passed away at the Lagos state university teaching hospital (LASUTH) where he was undergoing treatment, was laid to rest at the Hausa Community Cementry situated within the Agege area of Lagos state amid tears.

Among those who were present at the burial were his children and relatives; well-wishers who joined in to pay their last respects.

Daba’s death comes after he had battled leukemia and prostate cancer for years. In 2019, he had made the headlines after he sought financial support for his medical upkeep.

Aged 69, Daba had an illustrious broadcast and acting career In 2015, he won the ‘Best Actor’ category at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for his role as Inspector Waziri in the 2014 movie ‘October 1’.

The last major film role he took was Professor Yahaya in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’.