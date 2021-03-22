The Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mr. John Asein is billed to headline the launch event of the Nigerian Booksellers Directory 2021, on Wednesday, March 24.

The book, which is a product of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN) has BAN President and MD/CEO of CSS Bookshops Limited, Mr Dare Oluwatuyi and the journalist and writer, Richard Mammah as editors.

A statement from the association said the work is the outcome of a year-long research that has spanned the length and breadth of the country. It is a listing of members of the association and other Nigerian booksellers and publishers in the country.

Also contained in the book are a listing of tertiary institutions and prominent tourist sites in the country.

Other notable guests expected at the event which is billed to be hosted on the Zoom electronic platform are the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Chief Uche Cyril Anioke and Pan African Writers Association scribe, Dr. Wale Okediran.

Other confirmed guests include Mrs Lily Nyariki, a Book Development Specialist based in Kenya who also doubles as the Executive Secretary, Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), Mr. Adedapo Gbadega, Chairman – Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT) Council and Mr. Charles Batambuze, Executive Director, Uganda Reproduction Rights Organisation (URRO) & the National Book Trust of Uganda (NABOTU).

The book review is billed to be undertaken by the writer and journalist, Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile.