Sad Okonjo-Iweala calls for immediate rescue of abducted Kaduna, Sokoto students

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization.(WTO), has expressed sadness over the abduction of school children in Kaduna and Sokoto states, while calling on the federal government to secure their release.

The former minister of finance made the call while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of the WTO-ITC 2024 technical assistance programme for Nigeria.

She said, “I am sad because I am here at a time when once more hundreds of our school children and teachers have been abducted.

“As a mother, grandmother, educator and someone for whom education is paramount to creating economic opportunities, I am sad.

“And with the representative of my brother, the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, I hope we can be able to recover them soon in Kaduna and Sokoto.”

Recall that 287 students were recently abducted after bandits invaded the Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna. school at Gidan Bakuso in Gada LGA of Sokoto.

In a related development, bandits reportedly struck in Gidan Bakuso in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State, abducting about 15 Tsangaya students, with several others missing.

