Russia backs Nigerians’ right to protest but says it has no interest in country’s politics

Against the backdrop of some EndBadGovernance protesters hoisting Russia flags in Nigeria, the Eastern European country, says it has no interest in interfering with the governance of Nigeria, while noting that the people have the right to protest.

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria in a statement on Monday, said it has “noted reports in the Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, as well as any Russian officials, are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way,” the Embassy added.

Videos on social media show hundreds of protesters in many northern states flying Russian flags while shouting pro-Kremlin slogans during the processions.

The events have sparked widespread debate among Nigerians on social media, with some expressing concern about the continuous presence of Russian symbols among protesters. These concerns are fueled by allegations of Kremlin political interference in several West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Some of these countries share borders with northern Nigerian states and have recently fallen into the hands of military junta regimes, which have forged strong alliances with Moscow in recent years.

“As always, we emphasise that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. The intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices and do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian government,” the Russian government added.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence, we strictly condemn them.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Monday described as treason, the hoisting of Russian flags by some protesters, while vowing action against them.

