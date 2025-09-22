Equatorial Guinea’s BANGE takes lead in oil, gas investment push at African Energy Week

Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial (BANGE) has confirmed its participation in this year’s African Energy Week (AEW), positioning itself as a key player in efforts to attract investment into Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas sector, according to a statement on Monday.

The 2025 edition of AEW, themed Invest in African Energies, will run from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual event serves as a gathering point for global energy leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore opportunities, strengthen collaboration, and shape the future of Africa’s energy industry.

During the conference, Equatorial Guinea is expected to launch its EG Ronda 2026 licensing round, aimed at unlocking new upstream opportunities, boosting oil revenues, and restoring the country’s competitive edge in global energy markets. The licensing round is part of wider government efforts to counter dwindling reserves and declining output through reforms and investor-friendly policies.

BANGE, the country’s flagship financial institution, said its role at AEW will focus on mobilising capital and bridging financing gaps that have slowed sector growth, while ensuring investments translate into measurable economic gains for the nation.

“BANGE’s participation at AEW 2025 highlights the crucial role local financial institutions play in mobilizing investment for Equatorial Guinea’s energy sector, ensuring that growth translates into sustainable development for the country,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The bank will also mount an exhibition at AEW, underlining its drive to foster partnerships with investors and industry stakeholders. Its involvement comes as part of a broader national strategy to attract new capital and accelerate sustainable growth across Equatorial Guinea’s energy landscape.