Politics

Ogun trains special needs teachers on modern teaching technology
Published

57 mins ago

on

Ogun empowers education directors, equips zonal offices with laptops

The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, through its Department of Special Needs Education, has trained over 150 teachers from special needs schools across the state on the integration of assistive technology in special education.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this while declaring open a one-day capacity building workshop in Abeokuta. Themed “Understanding the Implementation of Inclusive Education Strategies for Supporting Diverse Learners and the Role of Assistive Technology Integration in Special Needs,” the workshop underscores the government’s commitment to improving education for persons living with disabilities.

Prof. Arigbabu noted that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun continues to prioritize special needs education. He highlighted key interventions, including a 120% increase in complimentary meals for learners, the provision of mobility aids such as wheelchairs and white canes, and the revitalization of the braille book production centre.

He also stated that the five special needs schools in the state have benefited from various infrastructure upgrades, including new furniture, modern toilet facilities, renovated and newly constructed buildings, and special incentives for teachers.

“I urge our special needs teachers to be empathetic, supportive, and help these learners realise their full potential as respectable citizens of this great nation,” Arigbabu said.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, emphasized that the workshop aimed to enhance teachers’ skills in 21st-century teaching methods tailored to children with special needs. She called on the general public to support the government in providing for these children.

The Director of Special Needs Education, Mrs. Deborah Ogundimu, described the training as timely and essential. According to her, it will deepen participants’ understanding of inclusive education, improve strategies for addressing diverse learners’ needs, and highlight how assistive technology can enhance learning and accessibility.

In their goodwill messages, a retired Permanent Secretary, Mr. Elijah Akinyemi, and Mrs. Maurine Ola-Williams congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to apply the knowledge gained to improve learning outcomes.

Two participants, Mr. Oluomo Soyoola and Mrs. Grace Oresegun, expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for supporting special needs education and organizing the capacity-building programme, which they described as impactful and empowering.

