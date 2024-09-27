The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), has asked the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government to immediately reverse the recent petrol price increase.

The forum warned that failure to do so could lead to dire consequences.

In a communiqué issued after its meeting on Thursday, the NCEF attributed the current economic hardship in Nigeria to the petrol price hike, which has increased the costs of food and other essential commodities.

The communiqué, signed by the chairman of the forum, Dr. Samuel Gani, emphasized the urgent need for government’s action.

The group also expressed concern over the impact of recent protests, citing the worsening hardship faced by Nigerians.

To address these challenges, the NCEF recommended a comprehensive approach, including reviewing petrol prices to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians; reducing electricity tariff to enhance productivity and creating employment opportunities; improving security measures, particularly for rural farmers; and addressing the impact of protests caused by the petrol price increase and economic hardship.

The Christian elders also noted that government’s efforts to address insecurity had been inadequate, emphasizing the need for more immediate and effective actions.

The communique read: “We urge the government to reconsider the recent increase in petrol prices, which has led to a significant rise in the cost of food and other essential commodities.

”It is important to acknowledge that the recent protests by some Nigerians were because of the increase in petrol prices and aggravating hardship faced by the populace. We recommend a downward review of petrol prices to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“To further address the economic challenges, we advocate a reduction in electricity tariff to enable Nigerians produce goods and services more economically. This measure will enhance productivity and create employment opportunities for our burgeoning youth population.

“Moreover, we call for improved security, particularly for farmers in rural areas, who are crucial to the nation’s food security. While we recognize government’s efforts in this regard, we call for more immediate and effective actions.”

