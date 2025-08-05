Retired soldiers barricade finance ministry over unpaid entitlements

Dozens of retired Nigerian military personnel staged a protest on Monday, blocking the main entrance to the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja over the non-payment of their entitlements.

The aggrieved ex-servicemen, many of them elderly and visibly frustrated, said they were owed gratuities, unpaid pensions, and debarment allowances dating back several years. Chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with messages such as “Pay us our dues!” and “We fought for Nigeria, don’t abandon us!”, the veterans vowed not to vacate the premises until their demands were met.

Attempts by a senior official from the Ministry of Defence to calm the situation and persuade the protesters to disperse proved futile. The veterans insisted that they would not entertain any talks or promises until the government released the outstanding payments.

One of the protesters, a retired Staff Sergeant who declined to be named, expressed bitterness over what he described as years of neglect by successive administrations.

“Can the President stand for a minute in public without a soldier behind him?” he asked angrily. “They gave ₦160 million to the Super Falcons after the WAFCON victory just so they can be praised. But those of us who risked our lives for this country are left to die in silence.”

Another retiree lamented the worsening economic conditions, saying many of his colleagues were battling illnesses without access to medical care, while others had died waiting for their pensions.

“We gave our best years to Nigeria. Now we are treated like we never existed,” he said. “Some of us have lost homes. Others can’t even afford basic medication. We’ve written letters, made appeals, nothing has happened. This is our last resort.”

The protest caused a significant disruption to official activities at the Ministry, with staff unable to gain access to the building for hours. Armed security personnel stood by but did not interfere, apparently under instructions to avoid escalation.

The veterans are demanding the immediate disbursement of the long-promised debarment allowance – a compensation introduced to discourage retired military personnel from taking up arms or security jobs post-service, in order to prevent the proliferation of trained combatants in the private sphere. The allowance was approved by the Federal Government in 2021, but many retirees say they have yet to receive any payment.

In addition, the retirees are asking for harmonisation of their pensions to reflect increases granted to serving officers and prompt implementation of arrears across all categories of retired personnel.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the protest and acknowledged the veterans’ concerns, saying discussions were ongoing at the highest levels of government.

“We are not unaware of the grievances of our retired personnel. Their contributions to national security are deeply appreciated. The Ministry is working with the Budget Office and the Ministry of Finance to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

However, as of Monday evening, there was still no official statement from the Ministry of Finance. The silence, according to the retirees, only reinforces the perception that the government is deliberately ignoring their plight.

Civil society organisations have begun weighing in, with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) urging the government to act swiftly and fairly.

“It is unacceptable that citizens who laid down their lives for the nation are left to beg for what is rightfully theirs,” said Eze Onyekpere, CSJ’s Executive Director. “This matter goes beyond money. It is about justice and dignity.”

Monday’s protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations by ex-servicemen in recent years. Analysts warn that continued neglect of veterans’ welfare could damage morale within the armed forces and erode public trust in the government’s commitment to those who served.

As tensions simmer, the retired soldiers have vowed to maintain their presence at the Finance Ministry in Abuja, turning it into a symbol of their unyielding demand for justice – and a reminder of Nigeria’s debt to its defenders.