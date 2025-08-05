17-year-old Nafisa Aminu beats 69 countries to win global English competition

Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, has made history by winning the top prize in the English Language Skills category at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

Representing Nigeria through Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Nafisa triumphed over more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries—including English-speaking nations—to emerge as the World Best in English Language Skills, earning global recognition for her exceptional performance.

TeenEagle is a prestigious international competition that assesses students’ abilities in English proficiency, critical thinking, and effective communication. It attracts top-performing students from around the world and is renowned for its rigorous standards.

Her family, in a statement released through family head Hassan Salifu, praised Nafisa’s dedication and discipline, and acknowledged the role of Yobe State’s educational reforms in supporting her academic journey.

“This remarkable success would not have been possible without the enabling environment created by Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose investment in education is yielding global dividends,” Salifu said.

He added that Nafisa’s ability to outperform peers from countries where English is the native language reflects not only her personal brilliance but also the quality of education provided by NTIC and the state’s commitment to academic excellence.

The news of her victory has sparked celebration across Yobe State and Nigeria as a whole, with many citizens hailing her as a source of national pride and a shining example of what Nigerian youth can achieve with the right support.

“This achievement is not just Nafisa’s alone—it belongs to Yobe, to Nigeria, and to every young girl with a dream,” the family stated, calling on both state and federal governments to recognise her achievement with national honours.

Supporters across the country have taken to social media and public platforms to commend Nafisa, urging policymakers to draw inspiration from her story and invest more in quality education.

“She has shown the world that Nigerian students can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best globally. With the right investment and encouragement, our young people can do wonders,” one proud relative said.

Nafisa’s historic win has not only brought honour to Nigeria but also reignited conversations around the importance of nurturing talent, regardless of background or geography.