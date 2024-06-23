Osun Health Technology provost seeks inclusion of monotechnics in Tetfund benefits

Dr. Lateef Raheem, the Provost, College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Osun State, has called on Federal Government to extend the benefits of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) to monotechnics.

He said this move will not only promote academic excellence in these schools, but also foster improved education and research in the field of health technology.

Dr. Raheem made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists in his office on Friday.

According to him, the intervention programme of the Tetfund will hasten infrastructural development of the age long school established in 1977.

He called on the well-meaning Nigerians to support the institution by facilitating infrastructure development to sustain its growth and provide quality education.

Dr. Raheem noted that the college has resolving certificate issuance and has printed over 20,000 certificates for graduates since 2016.

“When I assumed office in 2023, one of the challenges I faced was that our students from 2016 did not have certificates because the school didn’t print certificates, but now we have printed over 20,000 certificates for graduates,” he said.

Speaking on NYSC mobilization of the Dental Therapists department students, he said that some students of the department are out of patience.

He stated that they attempted to lure the college to allow them to attend the NYSC scheme illegally by using a certificate of Environment studies, which has full accreditation for NYSC.

According to him, “some of our students were taken to JAMB before I assumed office and I learnt that some from the department of Therapist were given mobilisation letters but I refused to mobilise them. They wanted to collect certificates of Therapists and go to NYSC for environmental studies.

“I told them that rather than involving myself in illegality, I would rather commit to facilitating the accreditation of their course but they said no I should sign their letters and allow them to get a certificate from the environmental department. Upon informing the Ministry of Health and the House of Assembly, they warned me not to do it.”

