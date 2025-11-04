ECOWAS dismisses genocide claims, warns against divisive narratives as terrorism rises in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly rejected allegations of genocide in Nigeria and other parts of the region, describing such claims as false, dangerous, and capable of undermining unity in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the regional bloc said it was concerned about the growing wave of terrorist attacks across West Africa but emphasised that the violence targets civilians of all faiths, ethnicities, and ages – not any specific religious group.

“ECOWAS wishes to draw the attention of partners and the international community to the rising level of violence perpetrated by terrorist groups of different colourations in some countries in the West African region, including Nigeria,” the statement read.

“As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terrorist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age. ECOWAS calls on the United Nations and all partners to support member states in their fight against these groups and to treat as false any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region.”

The regional body warned that such misinformation only serves to “deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion” while diverting attention from collective counterterrorism efforts.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and regional stability, ECOWAS urged all partners and citizens to stand united against terrorism rather than fuel sectarian or religious divisions.

“ECOWAS strongly rejects these false and dangerous claims that seek to divide our communities. The fight against terrorism requires solidarity, grounded in facts and collective resolve,” the statement added.

The declaration comes in the wake of recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who on October 31 designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” alleging widespread persecution of Christians.

The Nigerian government swiftly dismissed the claim as misleading, insisting that terrorist groups target all Nigerians without religious distinction and that the country remains committed to protecting religious freedom and combating extremism.

Advertisement

Trump had also warned that continued attacks on Christians could prompt Washington to suspend assistance to Nigeria or consider military intervention, a threat that drew sharp condemnation from both Nigeria and its international partners, including China and ECOWAS.