Ajaero arrives police HQ amid terrorism probe

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has arrived at the Headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team.

The police had, in an invitation last week, invited Ajaero to the IRT Headquarters on August 20 by 10 am to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

Ajaero, however, who could not make it, promised to honour the invitation today.

He entered the premises on Thursday at exactly 10:17 am alongside Femi Falana, SAN, Marshal Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, and other senior officials of the NLC.

The police invitation came amid allegations of terrorism financing, which Ajaero and the NLC have denied.

Ajaero and his entourage were seen walking out of the Labour House, surrounded by workers and journalists, as they make their way to the police station for questioning.

