Nation
Reps order NCC to shut down porn websites nationwide
The House of Representatives on Tuesday ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to shutdown porn websites nationwide.
The lawmakers It directed the commission to enforce the immediate shutdown of the websites in the country, suggesting that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.
Dalhatu Tafoki, a member from Katsina State, sponsored the motion.
He described it as a step to “protect societal values.”
