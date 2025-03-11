Suspected herdsmen reportedly kidnapped nine surveyors in Ondo State in a fresh wave of kidnappings rocking the state. This development has ignited protests, as demonstrators stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The abduction reportedly happened at Owode Ilu-Abo in Akure South Local Government Area. The victims, all surveyors, are said to be natives of Akure.

Placards- carrying women blocked the popular Oba Adesida Road in Akure, demanding action from authorities.

According to The Nation, Comfort Afolabi, a sister of one of the kidnapped victims, revealed that the nine surveyors were abducted last week.

She further stated that “The kidnappers had demanded N50million before they would begin negotiations for their release.”

She added that “the kidnappers have now placed the ransom at N100 million before they will release their victims.”

Kidnappings have been on the rise in Ondo State. Last week, a farmer and his manager were abducted while returning from their farm in the Oba Ile area.

Recall that that no fewer than 20 people were reportedly killed after bandits invaded and sacked four communities in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The affected communities which include; Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor, and Ademekun were attacked on Sunday midnight, forcing residents to flee for safety.

Sources had suggested the death toll could be much higher, with one resident claiming that over 40 people may have been killed, while many others remain missing.

“The attack started last Monday, but the most severe assault happened on Friday night. The bandits struck while people were asleep, opening fire indiscriminately. Many ran into the bush, while some were not so lucky,” the resident recounted.

He added, “Security forces arrived on Sunday and recovered some bodies, but many are still missing. If they search further, more corpses will likely be found in the bush.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the attack, stating that an investigation had been launched and officers had been deployed to restore order.