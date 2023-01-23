The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has welcomed the court judgement stopping the forfeiture of assets belonging to Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy Senate President, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), on Sunday, the caucus commended the judiciary for its courage.

It added that the judgement again reinforced the tenets of fairness and even-handedness in pursuing justice.

“As lawmakers, our caucus further holds that the Federal High Court has, by this judgement, further strengthened the confidence and trust of the citizens in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, particularly in a democratic setting.

“The caucus strongly hopes and believes that in all, justice will prevail at the end of the day in Senator Ekweremadu’s matter,” the statement said.

A Federal High Court, Abuja had vacated an earlier interim assets forfeiture Order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senator, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

He is also presently facing a human trafficking and organ harvesting allegation in the Courts in the United Kingdom.