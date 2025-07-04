Report: Foreign students using UK universities as ‘backdoor’ to permanent migration

A new report by UK think tank Policy Exchange has claimed that international students are increasingly using higher education in the United Kingdom as a pathway to long-term settlement, rather than solely for academic purposes.

The centre-right research group is calling for the scrapping of the graduate visa route for all international students except those enrolled in postgraduate research programmes. The report argues that the current system is being misused and is no longer fit for purpose.

“The purpose of student migration should be to study, not to provide a backdoor to long-term immigration or settlement,” the report said. “Yet increasingly, studying in the UK has become a pathway for widespread and sustained immigration.”

The graduate visa route, introduced in 2021, allows international students to remain in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies to work or seek employment. In May 2025, the Labour government announced plans to reduce that period to 18 months as part of broader efforts to curb migration.

These reforms followed earlier steps taken by the Conservative government in January 2024, which barred most international students from bringing dependants to the UK, with exemptions made for those in postgraduate research and on government-sponsored scholarships.

But Policy Exchange insists the changes so far have been insufficient. According to the report, the number of international students in the UK rose by 66 percent between the 2014/15 and 2023/24 academic years. It also notes a sharp rise in visa switching, with 40 percent of international students moving to different visa categories within a year in 2023, compared to just 3 percent in 2019.

Report author Zachary Marsh, a research fellow in education at Policy Exchange, said the system is being exploited by individuals who are more interested in immigration than in education.

“UK universities must return to the business of selling education, not immigration,” Marsh said. “While international students bring economic benefits, the current model invites abuse by those with no real intention of studying.”

He called for stricter enforcement and a “more muscular approach” to restore public confidence in the integrity of the education system.

The report also raised concerns that international enrolment may be limiting access for domestic students, especially in oversubscribed programmes and institutions.

Shadow Education Minister Neil O’Brien, expected to speak at the report’s launch event in London, is anticipated to criticise the system further: “It’s not just taxpayers who are losing out. Too many students are promised great things but end up burdened with debt and low-paying jobs. We must ask whether taxpayers’ money can be better spent to improve outcomes for young people.”

In response, Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group — which represents 24 of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities — defended the graduate route as essential for attracting international talent.

“In a globally competitive education market, the UK must remain attractive to international students,” Bradshaw said. “The graduate route supports that by allowing students to gain work experience and contribute to the UK economy after their studies.”

He added that universities are working closely with the government to eliminate abuse and ensure that only qualified, genuine students benefit from the visa system.

A government spokesperson confirmed that further reforms are underway as part of its Immigration White Paper, reiterating the goal of tightening control over the system.

“Measures are already being introduced to reduce the graduate visa from two years to 18 months,” the spokesperson said. “We are also ensuring that graduates move into roles appropriate for their qualifications and strengthening enforcement requirements on universities. We continue to welcome international students who contribute to our world-class higher education system, while clamping down on those who seek to abuse it.”