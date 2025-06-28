Nigeria has lost one of its foremost business icons and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 94.

The elder statesman died in Abuja, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a long and fulfilling life that spanned business, public service, and humanitarian endeavours.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings,” Junaid wrote.

“The Janazah (funeral) details will be shared later insha Allah,” he added.

Born in 1931 in Kano into the illustrious Dantata family, Aminu Dantata was the son of Alhassan Dantata, one of the wealthiest men in West Africa during the colonial era and a major supplier of groundnuts to European trading firms. From a young age, Aminu was groomed in commerce, joining the family business and helping to expand its frontiers beyond local trade.

Following the death of his father in 1955, Aminu assumed leadership of the family’s business empire and transformed it into a modern commercial powerhouse. He diversified into various sectors, including construction, real estate, agriculture, manufacturing, and petroleum distribution.

One of his most notable ventures was the establishment and development of Dantata Organization Ltd., a conglomerate with interests in construction, agriculture, and trading. The company contributed significantly to the infrastructural development of Northern Nigeria and played key roles in several landmark projects across the country.

Beyond business, Dantata was widely revered for his philanthropy. A devout Muslim, he was deeply committed to supporting Islamic education, building mosques, and funding religious pilgrimages (Hajj) for thousands of Nigerians. He also financed schools, healthcare institutions, and community development projects, especially in the Northern region.

His generosity knew no bounds, and he was often described as a silent giver who shunned publicity for his charitable acts. His foundation sponsored countless students through tertiary education and provided assistance to the poor and displaced.

In addition to his business and philanthropic engagements, Aminu Dantata served Nigeria in several public roles. He was appointed as a Federal Commissioner for Trade in the early 1970s during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon, where he helped shape policies to boost indigenous participation in commerce.

He was also a founding member of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (now Bank of Industry) and played a pivotal role in efforts to build indigenous capacity in the post-independence economy.

Dantata maintained close relationships with successive Nigerian leaders, serving as an adviser and elder statesman whose counsel was widely respected.

In his later years, Alhaji Dantata gradually withdrew from public life, dedicating more time to spiritual reflection and family. Despite his advanced age, he remained mentally alert and deeply involved in humanitarian work until his passing.

His death marks the end of an era for Northern Nigeria and the country at large. Tributes have begun pouring in from political leaders, business associates, religious clerics, and ordinary Nigerians who benefited from his generosity.

He is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including notable figures in business and politics.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s life was a story of humility, service, and excellence. As Nigeria grapples with economic and social challenges, his legacy stands as a beacon of integrity, vision, and compassion. He will be remembered not only for his immense wealth but for the lives he touched and the institutions he helped to build.