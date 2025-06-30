Bank CEOs provide vital relief to Niger flood victims, pledge long-term support

In a remarkable act of corporate social responsibility and empathy, the Body of Bank CEOs in Nigeria has donated essential relief materials to victims of the recent devastating floods in Niger State, while pledging continued support for long-term recovery.

The Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Mohammed Umaru Bago, on Saturday in Abuja received the items from a delegation led by the Chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs and Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Oliver Alawuba.

The intervention is targeted at residents of Mokwa Local Government Area, one of the worst-hit regions affected by the floods which displaced thousands, destroyed homes, and disrupted livelihoods.

Speaking during the presentation at the Niger State Government House in Abuja, Alawuba reaffirmed the banking industry’s commitment to humanitarian intervention and national development.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with the people of Niger State in their time of need,” he said. “We share in your pain and are committed to helping rebuild lives and communities. This donation is only the beginning. We pledge to work closely with the Niger State Government to support long-term recovery and resilience efforts.”

The relief items donated include bags of rice, beverages, vegetable oil, mattresses, and other essentials valued at several millions of naira.

Alawuba was joined by several prominent figures in the banking industry, including the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji; the Registrar/CEO of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Akin Morakinyo; Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam; and Managing Director of TAJ Bank, Mr. Hamid Joda.

Also present were the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, senior government officials, and members of the media — reflecting a powerful partnership between public and private sectors in times of crisis.

In his remarks, Governor Bago expressed deep appreciation for the timely support, stressing the importance of public-private partnerships in disaster response and development.

“This gesture reinforces the critical role of private sector collaboration in times of adversity,” the governor said. “We are immensely grateful for this timely intervention and look forward to strengthening our partnership with the banking sector. On behalf of the people of Niger State, particularly those in Mokwa, I extend our heartfelt thanks.”

Bago noted that the flood had inflicted significant damage, leaving many families without shelter or basic necessities. He praised the banking sector, under Alawuba’s leadership, for demonstrating that financial institutions can be strong partners in humanitarian efforts.

“This donation is not just about food or mattresses; it is a message of hope and a testament to the compassion of our financial institutions. It reminds our people that they are not alone, and that help can come from even the most unexpected quarters,” he added.

The event marked a significant step forward in Nigeria’s evolving approach to disaster response, highlighting how collaborative efforts between the government and private sector can bring tangible relief and hope to communities in distress.