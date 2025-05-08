Renewed Hope Initiative Trains Women, Youths in Farming

As part of the implementation of the Renewed Hope Initiative in Ogun State, women and youths have been trained on best agricultural practices within their compounds across various enterprises, aimed at ensuring food security and improved livelihoods.

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, while addressing participants during the training in Abeokuta, emphasized the benefits of planting vegetables and rearing livestock at home. She noted that the “Every Home a Garden” initiative, introduced by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, seeks to empower women and youths to grow what they eat and become self-reliant.

Mrs. Abiodun stressed that the rising cost of food in the country makes such self-help agricultural ventures essential. She added that if the skills learned are effectively applied, they could lead to commercial-level farming and even exportation, stating that “today’s farmers are potential billionaires.”

She also revealed that the First Lady’s commitment to instilling agricultural values in children led to the creation of the “Young Farmers’ Initiative” — a revival of the defunct Young Farmers’ Club in secondary schools — with students now being equipped with seedlings and tools for practical experience.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is passionate about agriculture and has directed First Ladies in all states to implement this programme. She believes each household should grow what they eat to tackle food scarcity. I urge you all to apply what you’ve learned here today,” she said.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, described the programme as complementary to the state’s agricultural roadmap, which targets increased food production and farmer empowerment. He noted the vital role of women in agricultural value chains.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Hon. Funmilayo Afuape, called for additional support, including better transportation for farmers and the establishment of farmers’ markets in each local government area to provide the public with access to fresh, affordable produce.

Mr. Akindele Abayomi, a director of fisheries at the Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP) and one of the facilitators, explained that the training was designed to equip participants — especially women, youths, and students — with skills to become self-employed, thereby positively impacting the economy.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Akindele Oludare from Igbogila and Miss Tomisin Ogunjobi from Abeokuta expressed appreciation for the training. They shared how it broadened their understanding and deepened their interest in poultry, fisheries, and vegetable farming.

Items distributed at the event included grinding machines, broilers, poultry feeds, wheelbarrows, spraying pumps, watering cans, fertilizers, seedlings, shovels, trowels, hoes, hats, nursery trays, rakes, gloves, herbicides, and jungle boots, among others.

Dignitaries in attendance included top government officials, community leaders, students, agricultural teachers, farmers’ groups, and other stakeholders in the sector.