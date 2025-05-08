LP debacle : Abure probe commences, Kingibe, others on suspension list

The rupture in the Labour Party took a new twist on Wednesday as the Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee, which has the backing of Abia State Governor Alex Otti and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, disclosed that it had begun an investigation into the “numerous corruption and forgery allegations” levelled against embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Usman made this known at a press conference in Abuja, held to counter the National Executive Council meeting convened last week by the Abure-led National Working Committee.

According to her, a disciplinary committee chaired by the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, with LP chieftain, Peter Ameh, as secretary, has been established to probe the allegations against Abure and recommend appropriate sanctions, if found guilty.

“After a careful and comprehensive review of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 4, 2025, the National Executive Council is deeply concerned by the subsequent actions of Julius Abure, particularly his continued impersonation of the esteemed office of the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” Usman said.

“These actions have started with the constitution of a special investigative committee to review the actions of Abure as they affect the image and integrity of the party. In line with due process and the party constitution, the NEC gives Mr. Abure 48 hours’ notice to show why disciplinary actions would not be taken against him for his numerous acts of misconduct against the party.”

She added , “The formal notice of disciplinary actions will be sent to the last known address of Julius Abure. Rather than drag the image of the party into further disrepute, he is advised to deploy his time and attention to addressing the serious allegations of corruption, forgery, perjury, and criminal conspiracy pending against him.”

The caretaker committee also decried Abure’s recent efforts to sanction Governor Otti, describing it as invalid.

“It is important to make clear that Abure and his expired National Working Committee lack the legal or moral authority to speak about taking any disciplinary action against Dr Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, or any member of the Labour Party for that matter,” Usman stated.

“We therefore urge Otti, and indeed all members of the Labour Party, to disregard Abure’s ignorance and orchestrated disillusionment. Accordingly, on behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party globally, we tender an unreserved apology to Peter Obi and Governor Otti, for the uncouth and irresponsible remarks previously made by the suspended former Chairman, Abure.”

Advertisement

In reaction, Abure’s faction, at a separate NEC meeting, announced the suspension of Otti and six other key party figures, including Senator Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi, over alleged anti-party activities.

Abure, in a statement, noted, “NEC reviewed the anti-party activities of Dr Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor and other erring members and consequently set up a disciplinary committee. The committee is given two weeks to submit its report.

“NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear nation.”

The disciplinary committee members, as announced by Abure’s faction, include Dr Ayo Olorunfemi (Chairman), Alhaji Umar Farouk (Secretary), Kehinde Edun, Mrs Dudu Manuga, and Callistus Ihejiagwa.

Hours later, a statement issued by the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, declared the indefinite suspension of the affected members, effective immediately.

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect – Dr Alex Otti, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Hon Victor Afam Ogene, Hon Amobi Ogah, Seyi Sowunmi.”

Addressing questions over Nenadi Usman’s position, the statement clarified that she is not a registered LP member.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement added.

Advertisement

As tensions heighten between both factions, the battle for control of the party leadership continues to widen the schism, leading to rising concerns about internal stability and the future of the party ahead of national elections.