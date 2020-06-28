By KUNLE IDOWU, ABEOKUTA

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has called on societies and governments across the country to assist artisans in their efforts at developing the nation.

Mrs. Abiodun gave the charge while hosting members of the Artisans’ Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, at the MTR Hall, GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta. She explained that the call was necessary so that they can compete favourably with their counterparts in advanced countries.

Mrs. Abiodun vowed to champion the course of artisans by ensuring that their requests were considered by the present administration in order for them to further contribute to the economy of the State

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Ogun State Chapter of the Association, Mr. Anthony Olugbenga listed some of the association’s requests to include: training and retraining of members, the launch of artisans’ portal to provide needed professional database that can handle services within the State and beyond, among others.

He appreciated the First Lady’s contributions to the welfare of groups and individuals in the State, noting that she was the only First Lady to host and support the arti

Mr. Olugbenga pledged their continued support for the present administration and the state in general.