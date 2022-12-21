Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated food items to Christian communities.

Remi donated over 2,000 bags of rice and wrappers to women at an endorsement ceremony organised by the Christian Northern Nigerian Political Forum (CNNPF) in Kaduna.

She assured them of inclusive administration if her husband is elected president.

The various groups of the northern Christians had adopted and endorsed Mr Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Mrs Tinubu, the special guest of honour at the event, maintained that her husband’s track record of inclusiveness made his campaign promises regarding equitable representation believable.

Earlier, Ibrahim Itodo, coordinator of CNNPF, reminded the Christian communities of the nation’s need for a visionary leader.

He added that if Mr Tinubu could turn Lagos state into a thriving economy, he would lead the nation out of its current socio-economic and security challenges.

He said the issue of the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, conceived to Islamise Nigeria, was a past issue and had been resolved.

Also, Isacc Abrak, chairman of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), said they were at the event to show the world that Christians in northern Nigeria knew who Mr Tinubu was.

At the event were the governors of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina, and Hafstat Ganduje, among other APC stalwarts.

Mrs Tinubu called for a minute’s silence in honour of the recent 38 people slain by bandits in Kaduna’s Kaura local council area.

(NAN)