2023: Why Nigerians need Tinubu, MC Oluomo explains

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, has given reasons why Nigerians should vote for Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in 2023.

Akinsanya who spoke on Tuesday, also cautioned Nigerians and members of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management against electoral violence before, during and after the election.

Inaugurating the ‘Connecting Grassroots Initiative’ in Lagos, according to a statement by his media team and signed by his spokesman, Jimoh Buhari, on Wednesday, Oluomo said, “Nigeria is at a point where we need quality leadership and all patriotic individuals must work tirelessly for a better Nigeria through our democratic process and not through violence. Leadership change must be done through the ballot for it to be effective.

“We, at the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, are convinced that Nigeria needs Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos needs Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at this time,” he said.

During the event, Akinsanya tasked Nollywood actors and actresses to mobilise support for Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The unveiling of the initiative was done with 25 branded buses to aid the movements and campaign processes of the actors and actresses.

The Nollywood group comprised 88 actors and actresses and has its director general as Ebun Oloyede and its coordinator as Murhpy Afolabi; women leader, Fausat Balogun aka Madam Saje; spokesman, Oluyomi Fash Lanso; financial secretary, Eniola Ajao; amongst others.