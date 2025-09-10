C and I Leasing declares 10 kobo dividend as FY 2024 profit hits N1.1bn

C & I Leasing Plc has announced a final dividend of 10 kobo per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The company posted revenue of N20.5 billion for the year, representing a 12.5 percent increase from the N18.2 billion recorded in 2023. Profit after tax rose 9.5 percent to N1.1 billion, compared with N987 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share stood at 37 kobo, while at a market price of N6.50, the company’s price-to-earnings ratio was 17.71x, with an earnings yield of 5.65 percent.

The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.