Connect with us

Business

C and I Leasing declares 10 kobo dividend as FY 2024 profit hits N1.1bn
Advertisement

Business

US producer prices dip in August, fueling Fed rate-cut hopes

Business

MDBs deliver record $137bn climate finance in 2024, set bigger targets for COP30 in Brazil

Business

Regency Assurance posts N240m profit in H1 2025, turnover up 46%

Business

Energy reform coalition warns against return to fuel scarcity era

Business

FG sets aside contracts below N20bn for local firms, says Umahi

Education in Nigeria

Yakubu Gowon University promotes 104 academic staff to professorial rank

Business

CITM cautions FG against fresh borrowing, urges fiscal discipline

Education in Nigeria

Abia gears up to meet 21st century challenges in education sector

Business

Association accuses NUPENG of extortion, excessive levies on tanker owners

Business

C and I Leasing declares 10 kobo dividend as FY 2024 profit hits N1.1bn

Published

2 hours ago

on

C and I Leasing declares 10 kobo dividend as FY 2024 profit hits N1.1bn

 

C & I Leasing Plc has announced a final dividend of 10 kobo per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The company posted revenue of N20.5 billion for the year, representing a 12.5 percent increase from the N18.2 billion recorded in 2023. Profit after tax rose 9.5 percent to N1.1 billion, compared with N987 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share stood at 37 kobo, while at a market price of N6.50, the company’s price-to-earnings ratio was 17.71x, with an earnings yield of 5.65 percent.

The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *