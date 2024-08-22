Reckless driver kills OAU final year student, school mourns

The staff and students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the killing of a final year student of the Department of Foreign Languages by reckless driver

In a release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student, identified as Esu Rita Ema with Matriculation Number FRM/2019/041 was knocked down and killed by a Lexus car with Abuja Registration Number ABJ 427 LQ driven by one Lasisi Sodiq Segun.

The student, who was said to be coming to the campus to submit her final year project to her supervisor, was crossing the Ife – Ibadan road, near the campus gate when the accident happened on Thursday.

The members of the Federal Road Safety Corps came to recover the corpse of the student and deposited same at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex at about 12:35pm while the Officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, has sent a condolence message to the parents of the deceased through the Dean, Students Affairs, Professor Adeolu Odedire.

Professor Bamire who was visibly devastated said: “if it is very sad to lose a domestic animal, how can anyone quantify the loss of a child, most especially a grown up child who was a young, promising adult with a lot potentials. A final year student for that matter.”

He, therefore, appealed to the parents, siblings, family, friends and classmates to take solace in God, adding that “the Lord will give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

