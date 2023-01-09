Raymond Dokpesi freed after being detained for hours in London

Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power, has been released after being detained by United Kingdom authorities in London

Mr Dokpesi was arrested by the Police in the UK capital after he arrived the country on Sunday.

He had boarded a Lufthansa Flight LH916 from Frankfurt to London and was subsequently picked up at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in London.

However, he was subsequently released after being held for some hours.

The management of DAAR Communications, confirmed his release in a statement.

The statement explained that Dokpesi was “delayed” at the airport for some hours before being released.

The statement said, “The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2022.

“Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”