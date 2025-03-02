Ramadan: Nigerians lambast Hisbah for ordering closure of schools in Katsina, Kano, others

Netizens have lashed out at Kano, Kebbi, Bauchi and Katsina states Hisbah boards for directing all private schools in the four states to shut down to allow pupils to fully observe the Ramadan fasting period.

In a statement dated February 27, the Katsina Hisbah Commander-General, Aminu Usman, sternly warned private schools owners not to toy with the order closing schools, adding that non-compliance with the directive supported by the state government“will not be tolerated.”

“The directives include extra lessons please,” he said.

Reacting, an X user, @realiticheckd, said, “I thought Sharia and Hisbah is for only Muslims?”

Also, @omorogiec said, “As Nigeria is trying to take 10 steps forward, these guys are always looking for whatever would take it 100 steps backwards every time.”

@EdorheJones sarcastically said, “Pls also close the banks as well since they are a private institution don’t stop at just schools.”

@MezieAbia said, “I still find it very difficult to understand the rationale behind combining religion with government in a democracy.

“If you’re elected a governor, you have to remain a democratic governor who runs a democratic governance. If you’re elected a President, you gotta remain a democratic President who runs a democratic Presidency.

Advertisement

“Mixing up government with religion and using government to enforce religious doctrines in a democratic society ends up driving everyone on a reverse gear and holding government activities in abeyance.

“Don’t turn ‘Aso Rock’ or ‘Government House’ into a Church or a Mosque. Let everyone go and worship their God at their own paces and conveniences without involving government.”

The states in question—Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi—reportedly have significantly higher rates of children deprived of school attendance compared to the national average.

Amid the controversy surrounding the decision of four northern states to shut down schools for Ramadan, a review of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data by SaharaReporters has shown that these states have some of the highest percentages of out-of-school children in the country.

The states in question—Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi—reportedly have significantly higher rates of children deprived of school attendance compared to the national average.