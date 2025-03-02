Connect with us

Ogun father nabbed for brutalising son in viral video
Published

6 hours ago

on

Father nabbed  for brutalising son in viral video

 

The Ogun State Police Command has taken into custody one Odukaye Kunle, the man accused of abusing his son, Boluwatife, in Otta, Ogun State. 

His arrest comes after he was  seen on camera kicking a young boy igniting public  condemnation  and an immediate  response from law enforcement.

This development was confirmed in a statement shared on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police, Kunle has been arrested  and will face charges in court on Monday. Meanwhile, the boy and his mother are being taken to the police medical centre in Otta for further medical evaluation and care.

The statement said, “Update on Ogun Child Abuse: Odukaye Kunle, the father who brutalised his son, Boluwatife, in Otta area, Ogun State, has just been arrested by the police.

“The mother of the boy and the boy will be taken to our police medical centre Otta for further medical assessment and attention. The OC Medical, Ogun State has been ordered to proceed to otta on this mission.

“Kunle will be charged to court on Monday. We commend the CP Ogun State, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, and his team for their commitment and ensuring that the boy gets justice. We appreciate you all for your concerns as well. Thanks.”

The arrest  follows   a manhunt launched by the Ogun State Police Command after a Facebook user, Adelere Rasaki, shared a video on Thursday showing Kunle viciously kicking the young boy.

