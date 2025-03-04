Ramadan: Kano Hisbah nabs 20 for eating in public

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 20 Muslims for eating and drinking in public during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The board has also taken into custody five persons selling food during the fasting hours, which are from dawn to dusk.

Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, requiring fasting from dawn to sunset for 29 or 30 days.

The fasting period is expected to end on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The Deputy Commander of Hisbah, Mujahid Aminudeen, announced the arrest on Monday, saying the arrests were made to uphold the sanctity of the holy month.

“It’s heartbreaking that in such a holy month meant for fasting, adult Muslims would be seen eating and drinking publicly. We won’t condone that, and that’s why we went out to make arrests,” he said.

Aminudeen added that all 25 suspects had been charged in a Sharia court and would face appropriate punishment.

He clarified that the board only targets Muslims, adding, “It is important to note that we don’t concern ourselves with non-Muslims.”