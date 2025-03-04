The Kwara State Police Command says it has rescued an abducted victim known as Sule Saidu who was allegedly abducted at Ahuro Fulani Camp in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The police, in a press statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Victor Olaiya, available to journalists on Monday, said that it arrested two key suspects and recovered firearms in an operation carried out on Saturday.

The police noted that Saidu was kidnapped in the Fulani camp at about 11pm on Friday by five armed men.

The police said that following a report received on the incident, it launched a joint rescue operation with other security agencies including the police detectives, hunters and vigilante groups along the Babanla/Oreke axis.

It stated that in the operation, the victim was set free while one of the bandits was killed and two others arrested with a rifle and charms recovered from them.

“On March 1, 2025, at about 07:06 hours, the command received an intelligence report on the abduction of Sule Saidu ‘M’ of Ahuro Fulani Camp which occurred on February 28, 2025, at about 22:00 hours by five armed men. A joint security team, including police detectives, hunters, and vigilantes, launched a rescue operation.

“The gang was intercepted along the Babanla/Oreke axis, where they engaged operatives in a gun duel. One abductor was neutralised, two were arrested, named Ibrahim Shehu 40 years old and Mohammad Lawal 25 years old; while the remaining two escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One AK-47 rifle and criminal charms were recovered. The injured suspects who were later apprehended succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

“The Kwara State Police Command commends the bravery and swift response of its officers, as well as the dedication of the local hunters and vigilante group who played a crucial role in the operation. Their collective efforts continue to enhance security and ensure the safety of residents,” the statement said.