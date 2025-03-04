Dr. Balqees Akinleye, the wife of Chief of Staff to Osun state Governor in conjunction with her foundation, (Balqees Akinleye Foundation) distributed food and cash items to the vulnerable and the elderly persons in Ede as part of activities marking her birthday anniversary.

The gesture, according to the celebrant, was to further extend hands of fellowship to the elderly in the community amid the nation’s economic challenges.

Dr. Akinleye, who emphasized the importance of giving back to society, particularly to the elderly, who often face financial and nutritional difficulties noted that her birthday was an opportunity to spread love and support rather than simply a personal celebration.

She reaffirmed her foundation’s mission to continue supporting vulnerable groups, noting that her passion for service would drive further interventions in various aspects of community welfare.

She encouraged others to embrace the culture of giving, emphasizing that even small acts of kindness can make a significant impact.

Moving from one community to another, the foundation’s team reached out to elderly individuals in need, ensuring that food supplies and financial assistance were delivered to those who required them most.

Many beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation, describing the gesture as a blessing in difficult times.

While speaking to the elderly, Olori Yaa Salaam urged them to continue praying for Dr. Balqees Akinleye, appreciating her generosity and commitment to their well-being.

Community members also commended the initiative, recognizing Dr. Akinleye’s commitment to humanitarian service. Some elderly recipients shared emotional moments, offering prayers and heartfelt words of gratitude for the kindness shown to them.