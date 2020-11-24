Adebayo Obajemu

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots banking including expanding its agency banking network.

Speaking during virtual media briefing last week Friday, the bank’s Group Head, Retail Liabilities, Ogechi Altraide, said it has established agent networks across 20 African countries, to bring banking closer to the people.

According to her, “the bank’s customers across the networks can enjoy UBA banking services right in their neighborhood from its dedicated agent.

Customers can carry out cash withdrawal, cash transfer, open accounts and cash deposit.

The bank has also introduced new products, including the click credit where the lender has been able to disburse credit facilities to over 50,000 customers since it was introduced in the first quarter of 2020.

Business customers can receive money with ease via its collection channels straight into their accounts.

The channels include UBA Moneytor to manage and control POS collections, UBA Point of Sale (Pos), Customers can make payments without cards on UBA PoS and QR Payments.

Life can be full of surprises and sometimes one just needs a little extra cash for that emergency like school fees, home improvement, wedding, travels, rent, among others.

With the UBA Click Credit which was introduced late March this year, customers CAN access short-term loans from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Customers can have access to a maximum of N5 million at 19 per cent interest rate per annum to allow them to carry out short-term transactions.

Customers do not have to provide any collateral beyond their salary account where the facilities will be deducted instrumentally”.

According to her, the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic did not impact the operations of the bank because of the deployment of digital platforms to aide banking transactions by its customers.

“UBA invested in digital platform so that our customers are not prevented from doing business due to covid 19, so our operations were not really affected by the outbreak of covid 19 because of the improved digital solution deployed by the bank