Nigeria’s External Reserves hit $42.2bn in Q3 2025

Figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have revealed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves increased by over $5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, reaching $42.225 billion as at September 25.

The reserves were strengthened by increased oil exports, robust remittance inflows, and renewed investor confidence.

September saw consistent inflows that helped bolster the reserves. The inflows were further strengthened by Dangote Refinery’s export activities and improved crude production that enabled Nigeria to meet its OPEC quota.