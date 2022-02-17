The Police Service Commission (PSC), has recommended the immediate suspension of officers attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the leadership of suspended DCP, Abba Kyari.

The Commission equally directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to suspend two other inspectors.

Kyari was on Monday declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for selling cocaine consignment seized by IRT.

He was subsequently arrested by the police who handed him over to NDLEA.

More subsequently…