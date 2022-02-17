The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) disciplinary panel has summoned Abdulmumin Jibrin, an executive director of the agency, over alleged gross misconduct.

In a letter dated February 15 and addressed to Jibrin, Zubairu Salihu, chairman of a disciplinary committee, said the former Kano lawmaker and major campaigner for Bola Tinubu’s presidential aspirations, is being summoned because he failed to respond to a query that was earlier issued to him.

Jibrin was appointed executive director (business development) of FHA in August 2020 after a court sacked him as a house of representatives member.

In the letter marked “Secret” seen by our correspondent on Thursday, Salihu said the former lawmaker is expected to appear before his panel on Friday at FHA’s office in Abuja.

The chairman said the committee’s work will not be invalidated if the former lawmaker does not show up to defend himself against the allegations levelled against him.

The said misconduct was not mentioned in the letter but Jibrin has been actively campaigning for Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, which is against public service rules.

“Please recall the query issued to you by the Managing Director/CEO over allegations of serious misconduct in the course of your official duties, and your deliberate refusal to respond to the query as required by the Rules of Public Service as applicable to public officers,” he said.

“In furtherance of the above the governing board at its 3rd Regular meeting held on Tuesday 2nd February, 2022 had set up an investigative/Disciplinary Panel to investigate all the alleged serious misconducts leveled against you.

“On the specified date, the question of the disciplinary action against you including termination or dismissal (if necessary) will be brought forward and you are required to appear before the panel personally to defend yourself.

“You are also entitled to call witnesses, if need be. Please further note that your failure to appear will not invalidate the proceedings of the Panel

“This invitation is issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8.2.0 of the Federal Housing Authority Revised Condition of Service, 2008 and Section 030307 of the Public Service Rules (2009).”