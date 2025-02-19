Connect with us

PSC promotions: Yobe, Kwara CPs elevated to AIG, 16 DCPs to CPs
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has given approval for the promotion of the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed; CP Border Patrol, and CP Kwara State Command, Salman Dogo, to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

Also, promoted were 16 Deputy Commissioners moved to substantive Commissioners of Police. They include Audu Baba Umaru who was promoted and retired. Others were Cyriacus Enechukwu; Gombit Kopshella Bangs; Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo; Mamman Bitrus Giwa; Rosemary Okpoho Akpan; Umar Hassan Kabir and Usman Kanfani Jibrin.

Naziru Abdulmajid; Osadolor Olaye; Modi Jonthan Filiya; Sani Omolori; Hassan Gwani Saleh; Hammed Sule; Ayodele Rowland Adeyemi; and Justine Obiora Oranwusi, Director of Works, Force Headquarters were also promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police.

A statement by the PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday, said, “The promotions were the high points of an extraordinary meeting of the commission presided over by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.) and attended by Hon Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

