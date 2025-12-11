PSC, police begin recruitment of 50,000 constables to strengthen security

The Police Service Commission (PSC), working with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has officially commenced the recruitment of 50,000 police constables, following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The recruitment drive is part of the President’s efforts to boost police manpower, strengthen community policing, and improve internal security nationwide. President Tinubu had on November 26, 2025, declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering the Armed Forces and the Police to recruit additional personnel to tackle rising insecurity.

The PSC, through its Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu, announced on Thursday that the recruitment portal would be open from December 15, 2025, to January 25, 2026, allowing eligible Nigerians to apply.

“The PSC, in collaboration with the NPF, is pleased to commence the recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables as directed by President Bola Tinubu. This initiative is aimed at enhancing internal security, strengthening community policing, and expanding the manpower base of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement said.

Application Requirements:

General Duty Cadre: Applicants must have at least five credits in GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings. Age must be 18–25 years, and minimum height 1.67m for men and 1.64m for women.

Specialists Cadre: Applicants need a minimum of four credits, including English and Mathematics, at least three years’ relevant work experience, and trade test certification. Age limit is 18–28 years.

All applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, and applications are to be submitted online via the PSC portal.

The PSC said the recruitment is part of broader government measures to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the police in safeguarding lives and property across the country.