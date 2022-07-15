Comrade Abiodun Afolabi, the chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Osun State chapter, has disclosed that the party pulled out of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state to save the future of the party from undemocratic activities of its candidate, Busuyi Ayowole.

Afolabi accused Busuyi of anti-party activities, stating that he continues to romance the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), and People Democratic Party, (PDP) ahead of the governorship election.

It would recalled that the National Executive Committee of the party announced the withdrawal of the PRP from the governorship race barely 48 hours to the election.

Afolabi said Busuyi distanced himself from the party activities in the state.

According to Afolabi, “The National Executive Committee of our great party, the PRP has given the directive to set up a 5-man Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against candidate of the Party in Osun.

“We are working on the structure of the party now for the future election. The National Executives own the party I know they can not sit down and see party go astray they will surely find ways to safe the party.

“The candidate of our party (PRP) can not do whatever he like and leave the party he contest under and romancing with another parties because of personal interest.”